FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Three arrest warrants for Jaivon Abron, Demarcus Little's friend accused of helping him conceal the death of Anitra Gunn, reveal more information about his alleged involvement in the case.

According to the first warrant -- a charge of concealing the death of another -- Abron picked up Little from the area of Montrose Street and Belle Street after Little abandoned Gunn's vehicle in her neighbor's yard on Valentine's Day.

On the other two charges of giving false statements to investigators in Valdosta, the GBI has documented at least two occasions in which Abron reportedly did not tell the truth to an agent.

The first is alleged to have happened on Feb. 19 between 1:01-4:36 p.m.

The second is alleged to have happened on Feb. 20 between 9:33-10:49 p.m.

Abron's arrest was announced Wednesday in Peach County, and came days after the GBI secured a murder warrant for Gunn's boyfriend, Demarcus Little.

CASE HISTORY

Feb. 5: Anitra Gunn's tires are slashed and a brick is thrown through the windows of her house. An incident report says she doesn't have issues with anyone and she doesn't know who could've done it.

Feb. 14: Anitra Gunn is reported missing in Fort Valley by her father, Christopher Gunn, hours after he wished her a happy Valentine's Day.

Feb. 15: Christopher drives down from Atlanta to complete a missing-person report and Anitra's car is found in a neighbor's yard with a missing bumper.

Feb. 17: A multi-agency task force is formed with the purpose of finding Gunn.

Feb. 18: Officials doing a ground search off Greer Road in Crawford County find Gunn's body partially covered. Her boyfriend, Demarcus Little, is charged with criminal damage to property related to the Feb. 5 incident.

Feb. 20: A GBI autopsy confirms Anitra Gunn's death was due to homicide.

Feb. 21: Little appears in court on the damage to property charge and his bond is set at $10,000. Hours later, law enforcement charges Little with Gunn's murder.

Feb. 24: A warrant reveals Gunn's cause of death as 'manual strangulation.' Little appears in court for his murder charge and is not granted bond.

Feb. 26: The GBI announces the arrest of Abron and says more arrests could be possible as the investigation continues.

