Warrants: Here's what deputies say led up to a fatal shooting at the Macon Mall this summer

The key suspect is a 14-year-old Macon boy who allegedly fired the fatal shot.

MACON, Ga. — Newly obtained Bibb County arrest warrants say a 14-year-old boy stole a gun from another teenager, then shot and killed Quentavious Moore with it.

13WMAZ has been covering the case since August when Moore died after a fight at the Macon Mall on Eisenhower Parkway. This week, the sheriff’s office arrested four suspects in the case.

The key suspect is a 14-year-old Macon boy who allegedly fired the fatal shot. Although he is being charged as an adult, 13WMAZ is not identifying him due to his age.

His arrest warrant says that, some time before Aug. 1, he stole a handgun from 17-year-old Ken’Ya Carter.

Then, on Aug. 1, Carter and two brothers – Quentavious and Kowasis Moore – saw the younger boy at the Macon Mall food court.

The three allegedly attacked the younger boy and they struggled over the gun. The warrant says the 14-year-old regained control of the gun and then he allegedly fired at Quentavious Moore, who was trying to run away.

Moore died about an hour later at a Macon hospital.

Now, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the 14-year-old is charged with murder. Kowasis Moore and Ken’Ya Carter are also facing murder charges because they tried to rob the younger boy of the gun.

The fourth suspect, 39-year-old Shantelle Cherry, is accused of hiding the gun after police officers questioned her. She is charged with false statements and tampering with evidence.

The warrants say the gun had previously been reported as stolen and didn’t belong to any of the people involved in the case.