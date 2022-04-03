Warrants: Johnson County ministry operator kept disabled children in handcuffs and leg irons

He allegedly beat one disabled child with a golf club, wooden rod, and a belt.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — There are new details Friday on child abuse complaints against a Johnson County man. 13WMAZ obtained arrest warrants detailing allegations against David Fahey and his late wife. They go back several years.

First, those warrants from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says David Fahey kept disabled children in handcuffs and leg irons and denied meals to some of them.

Records from the sheriff’s office describe several reported runaways from David and Kathy Fahey’s home where they cared for more than a dozen disabled children and adults.

The oldest report goes back to 2014 when a 16-year-old girl told and officer she was shackled and hogtied with no food or water for two days. An investigating officer told then-Sheriff Rusty Oxford that he believed there was some validity to the girl’s claims.

They agreed to refer the case the GBI, but so far, there are no records of the sheriff’s office or GBI following up until January 2021.