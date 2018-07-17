The runoff for republican candidate for Georgia governor is a week away. There are also several local races on the ballot for the upcoming election day, including House Seat 141.

District 141 covers south Monroe County and north Bibb.

The two Republican candidates running for the seat are Dale Washburn and Gary Bechtel. One of them will replace current state rep, Allen Peake, who is well known for his work with cannabis legislation.

Bechtel and Washburn are both Macon natives. Bechtel graduated from Georgia College and Washburn from Macon State.

Both men have backgrounds in real estate, but Bechtel spent the last 18 years working for Bibb County -- 12 on the School Board and 6 on the Board of Commissioners.

"Local government experience doesn't particularly equip you well to serve in the Capitol in a state legislative role," says Washburn.

Washburn says he is a businessman and thinks less government involvement is better.

"Less government. Less regulation. Less taxation," says Washburn.

Washburn says he would like to cap state spending and maintain a balanced budget.

Bechtel is also in favor of slashing taxes, and says he would propose a bill to raise the tax exemption for seniors.

"The state currently has a $65,000 exemption. We can take it to 100," says Bechtel.

Both candidates support medical cannabis, the 2nd amendment right to bear arms, and are "pro-life."

Throughout his campaign, Washburn has stated he will also work to ban sanctuary cities and back law enforcement.

Bechtel has pledged to improve transportation and protect education.

"Get out and vote. We encourage you to vote between now and Friday's early voting, and then on July 24th," says Bechtel.

"Look at the candidates. Make your choice, and go vote. It's important to vote," says Washburn.

© 2018 WMAZ