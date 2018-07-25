Dale Washburn will now replace current state rep, Allen Peake after former Bibb District 1 Commissioner Gary Bechtel has conceded the runoff.

Washburn is a Macon native and graduate of Macon State University.

He says he is a businessman and thinks less government involvement is better.

"Less government. Less regulation. Less taxation," says Washburn.

Washburn support medical cannabis, the 2nd amendment right to bear arms, and are "pro-life."

Throughout his campaign, Washburn has stated he will also work to ban sanctuary cities and back law enforcement.

