Dale Washburn will now replace current state rep, Allen Peake after former Bibb District 1 Commissioner Gary Bechtel has conceded the runoff.
Washburn is a Macon native and graduate of Macon State University.
He says he is a businessman and thinks less government involvement is better.
"Less government. Less regulation. Less taxation," says Washburn.
Washburn support medical cannabis, the 2nd amendment right to bear arms, and are "pro-life."
Throughout his campaign, Washburn has stated he will also work to ban sanctuary cities and back law enforcement.
© 2018 WMAZ