Alicia Napier has been a dispatcher close to 20 years, and never did she think she'd receive and emergency call about her own house.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A Washington County 911 dispatcher was on duty earlier this week when she got a call about a house fire at her house.

Alicia Napier has been a Washington County dispatcher for about 20 years, the same amount of time she’s lived on Anderson Drive in Sandersville.

Napier said she received the emergency call on Monday around 3 p.m. from her 21-year-old son, who had been napping at home.

“It’s my job, you got to stay calm in situations like this.”

Firefighters told Napier that it could have been a plugged-in heater that started the fire in her back bedroom.

“The wind was so bad it just took it throughout the whole house,” said Napier.

The house is now devastated beyond repair.

Their next-door neighbor, Wayne Gross, didn’t realize the smoke was coming from Napier’s home, at first.

“I thought someone was burning vegetation around the house, then I looked closer and saw flames shooting out the back window,” said Gross.

He got emotional when he talked about what how great the Napier’s are.

“I just hate the thought of them losing everything. It’s tragic.”

Aside from family and friends, Napier has received donations from strangers.

“People that I don’t even know have donated stuff. It’s very appreciated,” said Napier.

She said the biggest blessing was that her son was not majorly hurt. He received first-degree burns in the back of his neck when he tried to put out the fire.

“I’m just glad my son made it out OK. Material things can be replaced, but a life can’t.

Family members are providing Alicia and her son, Christian, with a place to stay for now.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.