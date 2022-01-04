'Agriculture feeds the world': Washington County Ag Center Rodeo raises money for education

The Ag Center rodeo is the primary fundraiser and all the money raised goes to educational groups and help maintain the facilities.

TENNILLE, Ga. — For the past three years, the Washington County Ag Center has held their annual rodeo show in Tennille, Georgia.

The Ag Center started doing the rodeo in 2019. This is the center's primary fundraiser.

"This, in essence, is a educational aspect of itself that we're teaching children and even adults about how the western way of life was done," said Miss Rodeo USA 2022 Jessie Lynn.

You can feed into your dreams of seeing cowboys and cowgirls on April 1st and 2nd at 7 p.m.

Lynn says that the way goes back hundreds of years to the western style of working on the ranch.

"Agriculture feeds the world," said Lynn.

Eddy Turner is the chairman for the Ag Center Rodeo and Vice President of the Washington County Farm Bureau. He said there will be food and clothing vendors, but most importantly, a lot of horses.

"We are very proud to bring the rodeo because it helps us support groups like 4-H and FFA."

FFA is Future Farmers of America. They support agriculture education in the classrooms.

The Ag Center is also used by the University of Georgia extension service and the Washington County Cattlemen Association.

The Ag Center is a nonprofit that is all volunteer-based. While Turner isn't participating in any events, he's excited for people to come out and support the center.

The rodeo will have professional bull riding, team roping, bareback riding, and more.

"Just the whole thing, to see little kids and grandparents and everybody in-between having a wonderful family time together," Turner said.

