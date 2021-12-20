Washington County community, law enforcement collect, distribute toys for underprivileged kids

The community along with local law enforcement collected and gave out the toys to families in Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — People in Washington County helped local law enforcement make sure children had a Merry Christmas this year by collecting toys and giving them out!

Sheriff Joel Cochran says the toys were collected for underprivileged children in the community.

Those toys have been distributed to the families for Christmas by the Washington County Empty Stocking Fund.

Agencies involved were Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sandersville Police Department, Davisboro Police Department and Georgia State Patrol.