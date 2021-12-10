Judge denies motion to move case of Washington County deputies accused in fatal tasing

The process of striking potential jurors has started

UPDATE: Judge Flanders denied the defense motion, saying he saw no evidence that the jury pool was prejudiced.

Now they’ve begun the process of striking potential jurors.

One of the lawyers defending three former Washington County deputies accused in a fatal tasing case now wants it moved out of Sandersville.

Shawn Merzlak says he's decided the deputies can't get a fair trial in Washington County.

Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell, and Rhett Scott are accused of killing Eurie Martin in July 2017. Jury selection for the trial is currently underway.

Merzlak told Judge H. Gibb Flanders Wednesday that media coverage, recent protests, and the amount of talk about the case around town have convinced them it will be impossible to get unbiased jurors.

He said some people in the jury pool claim they can hear the fatal-tasing case without bias, but he's not sure if that's true.

One of the prosecutors, Kelly Weathers, responded that it's late for defense lawyers to raise that issue.

Flanders said he's consider Merzlak's motion, but he didn't say when.