Washington County deputies looking for man after homes hit by gunfire

The shooting is believed to be connected to another shooting near the Jet 34 convenience store in Sandersville.

TENNILLE, Ga. — Washington County deputies are looking for a man after several homes were hit by gunfire Sunday night.

According to a news release, deputies responded to Saras Road in Tennille after several 911 calls saying shots had been fired in a neighborhood on Holmes Cannery Road.

When they got to the scene, they found several homes had been damaged by gunfire. Around 30 shell casings from different firearms were recovered.

Sheriff Joel Cochran says they’ve identified several suspects, but they’re looking for Keimahn Cuyler, who is wanted for a previous shooting in Sandersville. He was last seen driving a burgundy Buick with a dented door and a missing hubcap.