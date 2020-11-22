Washington County deputies issue lookout for man after car chase from Johnson County

Police are searching the the area of Bartow Dublin Road and New Bethel Road.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County deputies are assisting the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in locating a man who led police on a car chase and then jumped out of the car and ran.

According to the Washington County Facebook page, Harry Dolce is wanted on an outstanding burglary charge from Laurens County, along with many traffic violations.

Police are searching the the area of Bartow Dublin Road and New Bethel Road, as of 10:30 a.m.

The 23-year-old is 6'1 and 160 pounds.