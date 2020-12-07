Washington County deputies, Sandersville Police looking for man who led GSP on chase

The sheriff's office says he is believed to be wanted on unrelated charges from Burke County, Georgia.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County deputies and Sandersville police officers are working together with Georgia State Patrol to find a man who fled from state troopers on Sunday, leading a chase.

According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol tried to stop a car in Baldwin County.

Georgia State Patrol says a trooper tried to stop a 2008 Mercedes Benz E550 for speeding on the fall Line Freeway near mile marker 3 around 9:45 a.m.

That's when the driver, Cortez Jamielle Little, drove off, leading the troopers on a chase.

Little stopped the car on Yank Brown Road and started to run off into the woods.

Georgia State Patrol says warrants have been obtained for Little, but he has not been arrested yet. The Facebook post says law enforcement is continuing to search for him with K9 units.

He is described as being a 27-years-old around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Joel Cochran with the sheriff's office says Little is believed to be wanted on unrelated charges from Burke County, Georgia.

