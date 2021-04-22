x
Washington County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old

11-year-old Treyvontai Malone has not been seen since earlier Thursday.
Credit: WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TENNILLE, Ga. — Washington County deputies are asking for your help in finding a boy who was reported missing Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies are looking for 11-year-old Treyvontai Malone after they got a call saying he had not been seen since earlier Thursday. The post says Malone was last seen on Greta Street in Tennille. 

Malone was wearing a black jacket and carrying a black book bag. He wears a small dreadlocked hairstyle.

If you have any information, the sheriff's office asks that you call 911. 