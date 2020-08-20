x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Washington County deputies seize $33K in marijuana plants

According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies were able to seize the plants in a bust on the 3000 block of Sunhill Road.
Credit: WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — Deputies in Washington County seized more than $30,000 worth of marijuana plants Thursday.

According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies were able to seize the plants in a bust on the 3000 block of Sunhill Road. The drugs were valued at $33,000. The post says the bust came following a joint operation with the Georgia Governor’s Task Force and Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. One arrest was made.

The post also gives a quote from Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran in which he says, "These Law Enforcement Partnerships are what makes our mission possible. I am thankful for the cooperation Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received during my time as Sheriff. Our team will continue working each day for our citizens. Together we will make a difference one day at a time."

RELATED: Man charged after deputies find meth, ecstasy in search at Macon motel

RELATED: Floyd County Police using handheld X-ray camera to detect drugs hidden in vehicles

RELATED: DEA announces seizure of 170kg of heroin in 'mammoth' bust, arrest of 'Freckleface Shawn'