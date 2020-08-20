According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page , deputies were able to seize the plants in a bust on the 3000 block of Sunhill Road. The drugs were valued at $33,000. The post says the bust came following a joint operation with the Georgia Governor’s Task Force and Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. One arrest was made.

The post also gives a quote from Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran in which he says, "These Law Enforcement Partnerships are what makes our mission possible. I am thankful for the cooperation Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received during my time as Sheriff. Our team will continue working each day for our citizens. Together we will make a difference one day at a time."