Washington County family, sheriff's office hold vigil to help bring new attention to 2004 cold case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A cold case that is getting new attention is the disappearance of Sonya Tukes.
Friends, family, and law enforcement gathered to remember her almost exactly 19 years after she disappeared.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared photos Thursday night's candlelight vigil for Tukes.
Her family last saw her just after 1 a.m. on May 10, 2004 when the then-22-year-old stepped outside in her bed clothes after taking a phone call.
The sheriff's office has launched a special task force with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and The Sandersville Police Department.
The sheriff asked anyone with any information to come forward while asking people to continue to pray for Tukes' family and their team as they work to bring her home, saying "Sonya deserves this."
Here is the full statement from Sheriff Joel Cochran:
“We have formed a Task Force with GBI, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Sandersville Police to re-examine this case. This Task Force will start from the beginning and look for clues using modern technology to help us locate Sonya Tukes. This team consist of a new Sheriff, Police Chief, new GBI Agents, and slew of new Investigators working together to with many new resources to bring this case to a close. I’m committed to working with this team to bring Sonya back to her family and bring closure to her family and our community. I know that one person somewhere has that one piece of information that will make this possible. I ask that person to come forward and help us bring this case to an end. I ask the community to act as if this was their family member that is missing. To the person or person(s) responsible for her disappearance, I urge you to come in now with the information needed to bring Sonya home because we are definitely coming for you if you don’t...
Please continue to pray for this family and our team as we work to bring Sonya home to her family. Sonya deserves this...