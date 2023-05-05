Washington County family, sheriff's office hold vigil to help bring new attention to 2004 cold case

“We have formed a Task Force with GBI, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Sandersville Police to re-examine this case. This Task Force will start from the beginning and look for clues using modern technology to help us locate Sonya Tukes. This team consist of a new Sheriff, Police Chief, new GBI Agents, and slew of new Investigators working together to with many new resources to bring this case to a close. I’m committed to working with this team to bring Sonya back to her family and bring closure to her family and our community. I know that one person somewhere has that one piece of information that will make this possible. I ask that person to come forward and help us bring this case to an end. I ask the community to act as if this was their family member that is missing. To the person or person(s) responsible for her disappearance, I urge you to come in now with the information needed to bring Sonya home because we are definitely coming for you if you don’t...