Washington County uses federal funds to help students recover from pandemic learning loss

Superintendent Rickey Edmond says there are some children that still need to catch up as they return to the classroom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — Because of the pandemic, many schools received extra federal funding for the upcoming school year.

Some schools put the money toward making buildings safer during the pandemic, school supplies, technology, and more.

In Washington County, students don't have to worry about bringing a pencil and paper to school today, or any day.

Superintendent Rickey Edmond says they received more than $12.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

He says they're using it to help students overcome any learning loss from during the pandemic.

"In Washington County we have a phrase that we live by -- it's real simple. 'Rise up, Waco! Rise up! We're stronger together,'" said Edmond.

He says the district truly lived by this phrase while enduring the challenges of the pandemic together.

Now, it's time to get back into the building, so that everyone can have a successful school year.

"We're really excited about the opportunity to have our children back in school," said Edmond.

Even though students are coming back, he says there are some children that still need to catch up.

"This year we are really focusing our work on student achievement, and making sure that we provide those opportunities and attack learning gaps." Edmond said.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan will help the district do that.

"We're going for ways to utilize those dollars to accelerate learning with specialized programs such as, after-school, summer school, extended learning opportunities within the school days, and also working with them in virtual situations -- so they can have tutors," he said.

Not only are they using their ARP funds to help keep students on track, but they're using the money to try to take the financial burden off parents.

"We did not want our parents to worry one bit about purchasing a pencil, paper, or a notebook. We can handle that this year for them," said Edmond.

Audra Gilbert is the director of learning and teaching in the district. She also has an 11th grader at Washington County High School.

"This year with the district taking care of and paying for school supplies, it takes a little bit of that pressure off of parents and off of me trying to make sure we have all the needed supplies. I'm very grateful for that," said Gilbert.

She's thankful the district also purchased items that will make sure students and staff members stay safe.

"Temperature checks as you come into the building, they defog school buses now and classrooms...just the extra efforts that are made to make sure everyone is safe, I think everyone is very appreciative, I'm very appreciative." she said.

Edmond says that they will do their best to make sure students and parents don't have to struggle financially this year.