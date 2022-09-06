Washington County judge temporarily closes private park where two were killed

There will be a July 7 hearing to decide whether the 30-day shutdown at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park will become permanent

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County commissioners have filed a lawsuit against the private park that was the scene of a double homicide last month.

More than 1,000 people were at Larry Mitchell Ball Park for an 80s vs. 90s-themed party on May 29, That's when 17-year-old William Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn of Wrightsville were shot and killed during the party.

After the party, neighbors told the county commission that there were too many loud, wild parties at the park. They said they didn't feel safe.

Sheriff Joel Cochran said a judge in Washington County Superior Court signed a 30-day injunction against the park. .

A July 7 hearing has been set to determine if the order will continue or be terminated. Cochran said so far, the owners of the private park have not responded to the lawsuit.

The county lawyer, Michael Howard, told 13WMAZ this month the county planned to ask a judge to declare the park a public nuisance. If it happens, they say the park would be closed off and barricaded.