Friday, people were dealing with a train derailment, flooded homes and washed out roads.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Washington County are still dealing with a slew of problems after Sally. They are still cleaning up a train derailment, people have flooded homes, and roads are still an issue.

Lorretta Walden and her family are somewhat stuck after water from Sally carved up their road, Bethany Lane, into slices of watery mud.

"I had never seen anything like that in all my years back here," Lorretta exclaimed.

They can walk to a car they've got on the other side of the muck.

"We were watching the road give way piece by piece as the water was racing across it and I could look down and see the ground bubbling," Lorretta said.

Sheriff Joel Cochran was out surveying the damage Friday.

"My last check was close to 40 roads," he calculated.

Some major roads have opened back up like Sun Hill Granger Road which had rapids rushing across it Thursday but Sheriff Cochran says they found a lot more roads with damage done by Sally on Friday.

Regina Walton is one of Sheriff Cochran's deputies.

"I don't know if I like the word 'Sally' anymore -- it was a pretty name," she chuckled.

Now, she's in cleanup mode after floodwaters washed down a hill and into her house.

Her grandson Kaleb's car is now damaged because he rushed in to help her driving over a bridge that connects to her home.

"My car took a nosedived and basically tried to swim onto the creek," he said.

Norfolk Southern crews also spent Friday cleaning up a train that derailed Thursday after it ran over water on the tracks in a swamp.

"20-plus cars that were derailed. A lot of damage out there," Sheriff Cochran said.

But how about this? Remember when we showed you dramatic rescue from the Davisboro volunteer fire department.

Well, Nicole Young is safe and sound and now staying in a hotel.

"It came in the back of the house took the whole foundation away, it's like a house floating on air," she said. "2020 Sally just rolled on through and did what she did."

According to the county coroner, a man working on that train derailment Thursday night had a heart attack and died at Washington County Regional Hospital.