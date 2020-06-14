Washington County High School holds socially distanced graduation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County High School held a socially distanced graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 on Saturday.

Meghan Nugent, the county's board of education public relations director, says it happened on Saturday at 9 a.m.

High School graduates sat six feet apart for the modified in-person graduation ceremony, according to an email from Nugent.

Everyone wore a mask and the seniors were given a limited number of seats.

Households sat together in the audience, but each household was set six feet apart.

Nugent says the school checked the temperatures of the graduates, staff and audience before the ceremony started.

She says they were happy to celebrate the grads.

"We were so excited to be able to honor our graduates and this milestone," Nugent said.

