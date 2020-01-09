Washington County home damaged in fire

Several area fire departments have been called in to help battle the fire.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County home is damaged after a house fire early Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 2 a.m.

Deputies and fire crews responded to a house fire on South Brown Street in Oconee.

The sheriff's office says crews from several fire departments have been called in to help battle the blaze.