Washington County home damaged in fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County home is damaged after a house fire early Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 2 a.m.
Deputies and fire crews responded to a house fire on South Brown Street in Oconee.
The sheriff's office says crews from several fire departments have been called in to help battle the blaze.
Right now, no injuries have been reported. The sheriff's office is urging people to use caution when traveling near this area.