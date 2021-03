It happened around 1 a.m. at a home in Tennille

TENNILLE, Ga. — Firefighters in Washington County are trying to figure out what caused a fire that left a man dead overnight.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the call came in for a fire on River Road in Tennille around 1 a.m.

The man inside the home, identified as 66-year-old Benjamin Smith, died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.