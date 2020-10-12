Washington County judge reverses immunity ruling in Eurie Martin case

A judge has reversed his ruling from a year ago that said the three deputies charged with Martin's murder were immune from prosecution.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County judge now says three former deputies can face murder charges in a fatal tasing three years ago.

Judge H. Gibbs Flanders reversed his ruling from a year ago that said the three were immune from prosecution.

Last month, the Georgia Supreme Court said ruling was wrong and told him to take another look at the case.

Deputies tased Eurie Martin by the side of Deepstep Road in 2017.

The state supreme court says Martin committed no crime, and that officers had no reason to stop him and try to take him into custody.

Based on Flanders' ruling, the case against deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott can head to trial.

No date has been set.