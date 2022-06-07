Washington County magistrate fights to keep his job after willful misconduct charge

According to state records, Manzie Broxton is asking the state Supreme Court to throw out statements he made to state investigators.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A Washington County magistrate judge charged with willful misconduct is fighting to keep this job.

According to state records, Manzie Broxton asked the state Supreme Court Monday to throw out statements he made to state investigators.

He also wants the court to rule the investigators can’t testify against him.

Back in January, Georgia’s Judicial Qualifications Commission filed a complaint claiming that Broxton violated his oath more than two dozen times.

In their original complaint, they said Broxton:

Notified an estranged husband his wife was at the courthouse filing a complaint against him, leading to the man assaulting her in the parking lot. He then held a two-hour hearing with the bleeding woman in his courtroom.

Contacted the mother of a man who was in an accident with Broxton's son. The judge allegedly threatened to charge the man with disorderly conduct unless he paid Broxton's son $397.40.

Issued arrest warrants for robbery against two men even though Sheriff Joel Cochran told him the complaint was false and there was no probable cause to charge them. Broxton reportedly said he wanted to get the men "off the street" because they were involved in some unrelated shootings.

Broxton’s new motion argues investigators made a surprise visit last year and interviewed him without his lawyer present. He says he gave “damaging information” the state agency used against him.

The commission may hold a hearing to decide whether Broxton should be disciplined, suspended, or removed.

He was elected chief magistrate in 2020. Broxton has not returned our phone calls.