Washington County magistrate may face removal over 'willful misconduct'

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Manzie Broxton has been Washington County's magistrate judge for barely a year, but a state board says he's violated his oath more than two dozen times.

A complaint filed last week by the Judicial Qualifications Commission claims:

Broxton notified an estranged husband that his wife was at the courthouse filing a complaint against him, leading to the man assaulting her in the parking lot. Broxton then held a two-hour hearing with the bleeding woman in his courtroom.

He contacted the mother of a man who was in an accident with Broxton's son. The judge allegedly threatened to charge the man with disorderly conduct unless he paid Broxton's son $397.40.

The judge issued arrest warrants for robbery against two men even though Sheriff Joel Cochran told him the complaint was false and there was no probable cause to charge them. Broxton reportedly said he wanted to get the men "off the street" because they were involved in some unrelated shootings.

Broxton, a church pastor, is also accused of paying members of his flock to perform court duties without approval and attempting to intimidate a woman who filed a complaint with the state commission.

The state complaint accuses Broxton of "willful misconduct in office, willful and persistent failure to perform the duties of office, and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice."

Broxton has 30 days to respond, then the state commission may hold a hearing to decide whether he should be disciplined, which could include suspension or removal.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Cochran said he could not comment because he would likely a witness in the case.