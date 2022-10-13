The Sunshine House: Washington County opens first child-advocacy center

Located in Sandersville, they help children as young as three-years-old cope with traumas of abuse.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — There is a new place for children and families to go if they have experienced traumatic events like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and even drug endangerment.

Earlier this month, The Sunshine House Regional Child Advocacy Center opened their first center in Washington County.

Family advocate Bonnie Hitchcock has been working with kids for almost 40 years, and she says it's her passion.

"I've never worked in this aspect of working with children," Hitchcock said.

According to Child Protect, abused and neglected children are 11 times more likely to engage in criminal behavior as an adult. The family advocate says seeing children earlier during a traumatic event could have better outcomes.

"Many times if you don't get them very early then you see this repeated in them. That's the sad thing that I've seen," she said.

Because Washington is a rural county, Hitchcock says there's not too many activities for children to do.

"There's not a bowling alley, a skating ring, trampoline park, and Top Golf. That's not available so children have time on their hands. They're either in electronics or they're on the street."

When a child witnesses a traumatic event, they go to the main office in Emanuel County for a forensic interview and medical exam. Once completed, they see the licensed counselor and advocate who will support them.

Hitchcock says because it's a small county with limited resources, children can be overlooked.

"I'm just thankful that this service is provided in Washington County. We see a lot of abuse in Washington County," she said.

Hitchcock says there's gangs in the county and some of the children become involved in some way. She says it's her job to help children deal with trauma at any age.

"I see so much pain. Things will display themselves before there is abuse," she said.

The advocacy center also provides therapeutic counseling, family assessments and parent education.

Hitchcock says she works two times a week and one licensed counselor travels to their office. They are currently looking for more licensed counselors.

Hitchcock told 13WMAZ she has about 30 cases involving a child. She says she has seen a child as young as three years old come to her but helps adolescent teenagers. She says she knows the Washington County location has room to grow and will "provide a service when things do happen."

If you or someone you know is being abused, you can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.