WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County residents who violate the county's curfew or other parts of its emergency declaration could face a fine of $1,000 or even jail time.

Those who do not comply with the declaration will be charged with a misdemeanor and could face a year-long jail sentence, according to a release from the Washington County Solicitor General's Office.

"Individuals who would danger the public with a reckless disregard for the health and safety of others will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the release says.

The county issued a state of emergency on March 23.

The declaration stops gatherings of 10 or more people including church services, funerals, family reunions, and political events.

A curfew for nonessential travel was also issued between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. This does not include work-related travel and emergency situations.

"Unfortunately we keep having people and groups of people ignore the emergency order that is in place. We are being forced to take action in efforts of slowing the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus and maintaining the public’s health as our priority," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia It's unfortunate that in these stressful times that we are experienc... ing , someone is always out there trying to take advantage of others. Please read and review the information I have received below. Do not let scammers take advantage of you or a loved one.

In a Facebook post, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says the Board of Commissioners consulted with the county Board of Health and Emergency Management Agency before declaring the state of emergency.

Washington County has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health.

"We understand that these are uncertain times and unprecedented times, but my working together and following recommendation of our local, state, and federal officials, we can overcome this challenge," the release says.

