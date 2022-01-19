Washington County schools go virtual Friday due to weather system

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Students in Washington County will be learning virtually this coming Friday, Jan. 21.
According to a letter posted on Facebook by Superintendent Rickey Edmond, it’s due to the weather system forecasted to impact Georgia later this week.
Edmond says schools will send home information on how children can participate in virtual learning, and all athletic events are canceled as well. In-person learning will start back up on Monday, Jan. 24.
Anyone with questions is asked to email info@wacoschools.org
According to the 13WMAZ Weather Team, both major global models agree that another cold front will come through starting Thursday, bringing with it rain – what happens after still needs some fine-tuning.