Washington County Schools holding class online Friday due to road conditions

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Washington County students who opted for in-person instruction won’t be returning to their classrooms until next week.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, there will be no face-to-face instruction Friday because of various road closings around the county and the middle school needs to be prepared for students to return.

The district says students in learning Option A or B will participate in a remote blended-learning day from home.

Teachers will reach out to those students through email, phone call, Google classroom, or by Zoom invite.

Students who chose Option C before the start of school will continue functioning as normal.

The district says they anticipate reopening schools on Monday, but they will notify people on Sunday afternoon if road conditions are still a problem.

It will be the second day of no in-person classes after rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Sally passed through the region causing road closures that affected Thursday instruction.

