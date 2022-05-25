'I'm going to pave the way': Sandersville senior aims to be 1st accepted into OFTC nursing program

Timyrius Lewis is a rising senior at Washington County High School in Sandersville.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A dual-enrollment student at Washington County High School aims to be the first high school senior to be accepted to the Oconee Fall Line Technical College Practical Nursing program.

"I read a quote the other day that said, "It's impossible until it's done,'" Lewis said.

He says his call to nursing started with his family.

"I have a lot of family members that are nurses, such as my mother, my aunt, my grandmother," Lewis said.

Lewis started dual-enrollment classes at Oconee Fall Line Technical College as a freshman. He's used the opportunity to start college early and pursue a career in the medical field.

"Things that drive me is that I want to be the first to do something, so being the first to do something, I'm going to pave the way and set the way," Lewis said.

He's already completed the CNA program and he's gotten clinical, hands-on experience. Lewis says he doesn't believe in being mediocre.

"If I know that I can give you the best care that I can give you, then that's what going to keep me coming back every day," Lewis said.

Now, he has his sights on the practical nursing program. It's pretty competitive at the technical college, and requires students to complete several core classes before they can even begin the admissions process.

"Doing just the basics or doing such and such just to get by is not going to sit well, and being the first will also leave a legacy, and I want to leave a legacy and I want to keep moving," Lewis said.

Lewis says his long-term goal is to become a doctor by the age of 30. He says based on where he is now, he's right on track.

"Times are changing and people are paving the way for us to get to where we need to get today. Age is nothing but a number. Don't let it defy you or keep you back. Age is nothing but a number," Lewis said.