MACON, Ga. — Three candidates are running to be the next Washington County Sheriff. Chief Deputy Mark McGraw took over as interim sheriff after Thomas Smith died in August, but he is not running for the full-time position.

Driving around Washington County, you'll find some campaign signs. Michael Johnson, Kelly Brooks Jr., and Joel Cochran are running for the title of Washington County Sheriff.

Johnson has his General Education diploma and says his experience working in law enforcement in the past is why he says he deserves your vote.

"The people that I know and things that I've witnessed without being in it at this time, and I have a greater reach out to the public," said Johnson.

Joel Cochran went to Georgia Military College and has worked for the Washington County Sheriff's Office for about 17 years, but says he's worked in law enforcement his entire adult life with 24 years of experience.

"I've got the education, I've got the on the job training. I've got the experience to take Washington County to the next level," said Cochran.

Kelly Brooks Jr. graduated from Auburn University and has worked as a police officer for the board of education, has worked as a corporal with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and worked as a correctional officer for the department of corrections.

"I have integrity with a purpose. A purpose for the people of our community, a purpose for the process and a purpose for a policy," said Brooks.

He says the county has some issues with drugs and gangs that he'd like to address if elected.

"That is something we would have to continuously fight. We just have to be proactive with it and go out and kind of stop things before they become problems," said Brooks.

Cochran says the county has similar crime to other counties its size and says he'd like to enhance the current programs at the sheriff's office.

"I plan to also get a mentoring program for our deputies, help improve the training and mentor young deputies so that they can become more mature in learning how to deal with a diverse community," said Cochran.

Johnson says his social skills would give him a leg up if elected.

"I'm a real people person and it takes a lot of that to help solve crimes. Officers of the law don't necessarily solve every crimes on their own. I would say pretty much 90 percent of the public's help," said Johnson.

The deadline for early voting is Friday at 5 p.m. You can early vote in the Washington County tax commissioners office on Jones Street.

