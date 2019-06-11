WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — Joel Cochran has been voted in as Washington County's new sheriff.

Cochran defeated Michael Johnson and Kelly Brooks Jr. with 3,059 votes, which is 52.6 percent of the total votes.

Michael Johnson received 144 votes, and Kelly Brooks Jr. got 2,612.

Joel Cochran went to Georgia Military College and has worked for the Washington County Sheriff's Office for about 17 years, but says he's worked in law enforcement his entire adult life with 24 years of experience.

Chief Deputy Mark McGraw took over as interim sheriff after Thomas Smith died in August, but did not run for the full-time position.

RELATED: 3 candidates vying for Washington County Sheriff position

RELATED: Washington County community mourns Sheriff Thomas Smith

RELATED: GBI: Washington County sheriff died from ‘self-inflicted gunshot wound’

RELATED: Washington County chief deputy to take over as interim sheriff

RELATED: 'Just a real kind human being:' Washington County mourns death of Sheriff Thomas Smith

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.