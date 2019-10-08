WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Central Georgia sheriff has passed away.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee and the Washington County Sheriff's Office both confirm Sheriff Thomas Smith's death.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office website, Smith was a native of Washington County and a former president of the Georgia Sheriff's Association.

He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Georgia Southern University in 1984, and a masters in public administration from Columbus State University in 2004.

During his time as sheriff, Smith organized the county's first K9 unit and a neighborhood watch program as well.

This is a developing story, 13WMAZ is working to get more details on the cause of death.

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from October 2017, when Smith gave a statement concerning three deputies he fired that year.

