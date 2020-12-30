Washington County deputies investigating after man shot in the head

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 11 p.m.:
Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says deputies responded to a Bartow-Dublin address at 6:50 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
He says a 19-year-old male was shot once in the head. The victim has been airlifted to a Macon hospital. There is no word at this time on his condition.
Cochran says that a suspect is in custody but no arrest has been made at this time. In a text message, Cochran says he "anticipates an arrest Wednesday."
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Tuesday night.
Deputies and investigators are looking into a shooting that happened in Pringle, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office at 9:31 p.m.
The post also said that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.