Washington County Sheriff's Office releases suspect photo 1 week after armed robbery

The suspect is still at large.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Sunbelt Credit Loan in Washington County was robbed on December 13, and now the sheriff's office has released a photo of the suspect.

According to a release, it happened around 1 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Sunbelt in Tennille after a man entered the building with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk. The man left the area in a 4-door Pontiac with right front-end damage.