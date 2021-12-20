x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Washington County Sheriff's Office releases suspect photo 1 week after armed robbery

The suspect is still at large.
Credit: Washington Co Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Sunbelt Credit Loan in Washington County was robbed on December 13, and now the sheriff's office has released a photo of the suspect.

According to a release, it happened around 1 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Sunbelt in Tennille after a man entered the building with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk. The man left the area in a 4-door Pontiac with right front-end damage.

If you have any information call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office 478-552-0911.

RELATED: GBI investigating after body found in Twiggs County

RELATED: Grand opening triggers gas war in Warner Robins

In Other News

New 'Farmacy' in Macon to provide food for people with medical conditions affected by nutrition