2 teens charged after Washington County teen shot

Investigators worked through the night and it led to the arrest of a 15 and 16-year-old

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens are charged and another is recovering after being shot in the back near Tennille Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened in the 500-block of Irwin Ave.

It was reported to deputies that a 16-year-old boy had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and GBI agents worked through the night following tips. The investigation led to the arrest of two teens – a 15 and 16-year-old.

Investigators recovered what they believe was the gun used in the shooting, which had been reported stolen from a previous unrelated incident.