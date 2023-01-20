Washington County teacher arrested on child pornography charges

The Sheriff's Office says this arrest comes after a months long investigation into allegations of child pornography involving people under 18-years-old.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested a teacher on Friday on child pornography charges.

32-year-old Michael Allan Dendy of Milledgeville was arrested with two counts of sexual exploitation of children according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Joel Cochran could not provide any further details about what Dendy is specifically accused of at this time.

