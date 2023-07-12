Washington County teacher indicted on 21 child pornography offenses

Michael Dendy, 32, of Milledgeville was a teacher at Washington County High School from August 2020 until he was arrested on Jan. 20.

MACON, Ga. — A federal grand jury this week charged a former Washington County High School drama teacher with producing and distributing child pornography.

That's according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Michael Dendy, 32, of Milledgeville was a teacher at Washington County High School from August 2020 until he was arrested on Jan. 20.

He faces 21 counts in all.

Sheriff Joel Cochran says some of Dendy's victims were Washington County students.

According to his LinkedIn page, Dendy was the school’s director of theatre.

Earlier, he taught at Starkville High School in Mississippi from 2014 to 2016; St. Charles High School in Waldorf Maryland from 2017 to 2018; and Griffin High School from 2018 to 2020.

The U.S. attorney said parents who have concerns about the case can contact the Homeland Security Investigation tip line at 866-347-2423.

According to the indictment, Dendy is accused of enticing minors to engage in sexually explicit acts in order to film and photograph them.

The indictment list 15 minors in the case, identified only by letters A-P. The alleged crimes begin in August 2020 and date up to his arrest in January 2023.

He is charged with five counts of producing child pornography, seven counts of distributing, eight counts of receiving and one count of possessing child pornography.

If convicted, Dendy faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to a maximum sentence of thirty years in prison for each count of production of child pornography.

He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and up to a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison for each count of distribution and receipt of child pornography.

Lastly, Dendy faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison for possession of child pornography.

If convicted of all charges at the maximum sentence, Dendy could faces up to 460 years in prison. At minimum, he could face up to 150 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations and Washington County Sheriff's Office, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.