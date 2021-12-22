'It was so emotional': Washington County unites families with 'Christmas with Dad' event

Each child got to choose toys, but most importantly, they got some "dad" time.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Family is a big part of the holidays, and one special group made sure that some people working to put their lives back together didn't get left out.

Members of the Washington County Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program joined with their families for "Christmas with Dad."

Each child got to choose toys, but most importantly, they got some "dad" time.

Pastor Patrick Wilson who runs the program for Sheriff Joel Cochran says strengthening family ties are a big part of helping members of the program succeed in the long run.

"I've just got to tell you, today, it was so emotional for the fathers because when they were there to watch them interact with their children, and it became very emotional to fathers as well as the staff. When the children were leaving, many of the fathers actually shed some tears, so I think that gives them a greater incentive to get out there, stay clean, and to be in their children's lives," said Wilson.

Pastor Wilson says this is the first group to go through the 6-month program. Members graduate in January.