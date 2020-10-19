x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Washington County woman killed in car crash on Highway 15N

56-year-old Diane Wiley was driving on the highway when she ran off the road and hit a tree.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Washington County are investigating after a woman was killed in a car accident on state Highway 15N near Warthen Monday.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, 56-year-old Diane Wiley was driving on the highway when she ran off the road and hit a tree.

Sheriff Cochran says deputies are looking into the possibility she had a medical emergency that caused her to crash, but they have not confirmed that yet. 

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating. 

Related Articles