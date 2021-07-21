D.C. Police's 5th District unit gave her a special birthday shoutout with a ride by the Capitol Hill Towers Senior Living center.

WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C. resident Dora Credle was born on July 21, 1911. At the time, the Lincoln Memorial had yet to even be built at the National Mall.

110 years later, in 2021, Credle celebrated a birthday with her family at the senior living center she lives at in Northeast D.C.

WUSA9 was there when Credle and her family marked the occasion on Wednesday.

D.C. Police's 5th District unit gave her a special birthday shoutout with a ride-by at the Capitol Hill Towers Senior Living center.

Happy Birthday, Dora! We at WUSA9 hope it was a great one!

