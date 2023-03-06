Washington Library kicks off summer with community garden

The library says all are welcome to come out to tend to the garden by weeding and watering the crops.

MACON, Ga. — The Washington Memorial Library invited kids to their dig day to create a community garden on Saturday.

Volunteers helped the gardeners set up the planter boxes and give plants a new home.

The patch is in the back of the library parking lot for all to enjoy.

They hope one day there will be enough growth for all to harvest

"There's so many opportunities for things for programs what a library can mean for people. my dad and my mom always had a garden when I was a kid it was something I enjoyed doing, said Thomas, who is the Children's Library Director.