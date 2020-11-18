The new book bike might make a stop at a Macon neighborhood near you!

MACON, Ga. — The Washington Memorial Library is taking reading and accessibility to another level with the newest addition to their Library without Walls branch.

This Sunday, Middle Georgia Regional Libraries unveiled their custom-made book bike at Open Streets Macon.

The tricycle allows staff to bring books, computers, and Wi-Fi to neighborhoods within a five mile radius of the library.

Washington Memorial community engagement coordinator Keamber Farley says the bike will give the library experience to Central Georgians who may not feel comfortable stopping by in person.

She also feels that the bike is a great way to engage with community members face to face.

"I'm looking forward to actually getting closer to community members," says Farley. "When you're on a bike, you're not covered by a vehicle. You're out there... I'm looking forward to connecting more with individuals."

The bike was custom built for the library by Pedal Positive, a bike shop in Colorado.

This book bike is the first in Bibb County and only one of two in the state.

Farley says it was important for the library to find as many ways as possible to make resources easily available to the community.

"We tried to bring those same library resources and services directly," says Farley. "The purpose is basically to pick up my branch and bring it to you."

Farley says that the bike will make frequent appearances at public events throughout Macon.