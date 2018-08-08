Due to lack of funding in the proposed budget, Washington Memorial Library is set to close its doors in a week.

The other Bibb County library branches are already closed due to insufficient funding.

Shurling, Riverside, and the Charles A. Lanford Branch Public Libraries have been closed since early July.

On Tuesday, the commission voted against a 4.3-millage rate increase and have delayed setting the millage rate until August 30. This means more cuts to outside agencies.

According to the Middle Georgia Regional Library's Facebook, the Genealogy and Archives floor of Washington Memorial Library will close August 13, and the whole library will close August 16.

