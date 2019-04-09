SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A truck driver was cited Wednesday after an accident with a train that spilled battery acid all over the road in Washington County.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jalin Anderson, it happened at a railroad crossing in Sandersville at George J Lyons Parkway and George J Lyons Parkway West.

He says a semi-truck stopped at the stop sign, but then pulled across the tracks in front of the train. The driver told the trooper he ‘just froze up.’

The train hit the trailer of the truck, and destroyed more than a dozen golf cart batteries.

A hazardous materials crew was called to the scene to clean up the spilled battery acid. Neither the truck driver or train engineer were injured, says Anderson.

The truck driver was ticketed for ‘failure to yield to right of way.’ They were not identified.

