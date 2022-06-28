x
Watch 13WMAZ tonight for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The prize drawings will be today between 4:55PM and 6:30PM

MACON, Ga. — Tickets for the St. Jude Middle Georgia Dream Home are sold out. It’s almost time to find out who will win the dream home and other amazing prizes. 

Watch 13WMAZ today between 4:55 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for the prize drawings. Ticket sales benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You could win a house. You will make a difference in the lives of children with cancer. 

For more information, please visit dreamhome.org.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is sponsored by ALSAC/ST. Jude to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

