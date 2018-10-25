This story is part of a series produced for Read for the Record. To learn more, click here. To donate to Read for the Record, click here.

"I love reading to Hope, because it brings back memories of when I was a kid. A lot of the same books that I read when I was a kid, I get to read to her, so it's kind of like going back in time."

...

"So, she gets three stories a night, if she gets in trouble, sometimes it's 'okay, you lost a story,' and she's like 'oh no, now I'm down to two!' So she loves reading books."

...

"I try and show her that there's an exciting way of reading, reading it as though you're living it and maybe you're watching it in a movie. And she gets into it. She laughs, and she gets all excited about it."

01 / 29
Springdale Elementary
02 / 29
Shelvy Neal at Bruce Elementary
03 / 29
Dublin Head Start
04 / 29
The Bird Lady at Veterans Elementary School
05 / 29
Heard Elementary
06 / 29
Northwood Academy
07 / 29
Marvin at Elberta Head Start
08 / 29
Marvin at Elberta Head Start
09 / 29
Meteorologist Hunter Williams at Springdale Elementary
10 / 29
Meteorologist Hunter Williams and Anchor/Reporter Chelsea Beimfohr at Springdale Elementary
11 / 29
Reporter Wanya Reese at Hillcrest Elementary
12 / 29
Reporter Avery Braxton at Vineville Academy
13 / 29
Reporter Avery Braxton at Vineville Academy
14 / 29
Frank Malloy at Heritage Elem.
15 / 29
Frank Malloy at Heritage Elem.
16 / 29
Reporter Wanya Reese at Hillcrest Elementary in Dublin
17 / 29
Anchor Katelyn Heck at Springdale Elementary
18 / 29
Springdale Elementary
19 / 29
Springdale Elementary
20 / 29
Anchor Katelyn Heck at Springdale Elementary
21 / 29
Anchor Katelyn Heck at Springdale Elementary
22 / 29
Anchor Katelyn Heck at Springdale Elementary
23 / 29
Anchor Lori Johnson at Ingram-Pye
24 / 29
Suzanne Lawler at Sonny Carter Elementary
25 / 29
Raymond Tubb at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary
26 / 29
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary
27 / 29
Reporter Wanya Reese at Hillcrest Elementary in Dublin
28 / 29
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary
29 / 29
Robins Air Force Base
