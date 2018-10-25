This story is part of a series produced for Read for the Record. To learn more, click here. To donate to Read for the Record, click here.

"I love reading to Hope, because it brings back memories of when I was a kid. A lot of the same books that I read when I was a kid, I get to read to her, so it's kind of like going back in time."

"So, she gets three stories a night, if she gets in trouble, sometimes it's 'okay, you lost a story,' and she's like 'oh no, now I'm down to two!' So she loves reading books."

"I try and show her that there's an exciting way of reading, reading it as though you're living it and maybe you're watching it in a movie. And she gets into it. She laughs, and she gets all excited about it."

