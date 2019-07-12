62nd Annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For over 60 years, the community has rang in the holiday season with the Warner Robins Christmas parade.

The parade celebrates 62 years on Saturday.

In the past, the parade has marched down Watson Boulevard.

This year it is taking on a new route. The parade will no longer go down Watson Boulevard.

Now, the route starts at Central Georgia Technical College on Cohen Walker Drive, turns onto Karl Drive, and ends with a "special surprise" in the Rigby’s parking lot.

The parade starts at 4 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy bouncy houses, snacks, and restrooms along the way.

