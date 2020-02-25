EATONTON, Ga. — Less than three weeks after being charged in his wife's death, Eatonton Police officer Michael Perrault is in court for a hearing on that case.

Here's a brief history of the case so far:

Perrault was arrested on Jan. 28, and charged with domestic battery at the couple's home at 133 Long Island Drive.

He was charged with simple battery on his wife, Amanda. He was also charged with third-degree child cruelty, because his 8-year-old daughter was present.

Perrault was released on a $1,500 bond the next day.

Then, on Feb. 3, his wife was found dead in their home from a single gunshot wound

Two days later, Sheriff Howard Sills said Michael Perrault was arrested and charged with her murder.

According to Sills, Perrault didn't call 911. Instead he called his boss, Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence.

