MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ is online with extended severe weather coverage due to warnings in the area.

There may be periods of time in which we are not live on-air, but they will be filled with a shot of our sky cam.

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by texting 478-752-1309.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.