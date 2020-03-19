ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is set to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia.

Kemp will be speaking in Atlanta on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

A press release from the governor’s office says the state Department of Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey will also speak at the briefing.

